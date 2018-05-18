North Little Rock police arrest 50-year-old in death of man found near boat ramp

North Little Rock police made an arrest in the city's ninth homicide of 2018 on Friday, nearly two weeks after the victim was found seriously injured near a boat ramp.

Willie Earl Washington, 50, surrendered to police, the department said in a news release.

Washington faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Robert Campbell, 60, who was found injured in the area of 229 S. Locust St. near a boat ramp close to Verizon Arena on May 5.

Campbell died from his injuries at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, police said.

Police said the state Crime Lab ruled the death a homicide but did not specify how Campbell was killed.

Washington was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon, records show. No bail had been set.