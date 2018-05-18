CARDINALS

Wainwright, Kelly on DL

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals shifted pitcher Adam Wainwright to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday because of persistent pain in his right elbow, with no set timetable for his return.

The Cardinals announced the move prior to their game against Philadelphia. The three-time All-Star has been bothered by the elbow most of the season, and is on the DL for second time this year.

"Adam is a different sort of equation right now," said John Mozeliak, the team's president of baseball operations. "Obviously being placed on the 60, it's clearly hitting the pause button."

Wainwright, 36, went on the 10-day disabled list on Monday, a day after struggling in a start at San Diego. He walked 6 in 21/3 innings, giving up 2 runs and 3 hits in his first start since April 17.

"We just need time to get it healed up," St. Louis Manager Mike Matheny said. "The doctors are still running tests, too."

Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts. He has walked 14 in 18 innings.

Wainwright underwent arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 3 to trim a small piece of cartilage from his elbow.

The Cardinals also put catcher Carson Kelly on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, a setback for a team already without the injured Yadier Molina behind the plate. Catcher Steve Baron was called up from Class AAA Memphis.

Baron was 0 for 11 with Seattle in 2015 in his only major league action.

Kelly, 23, was hitting .111 since being called up on May 6 following Molina's late-night surgery after being hit by a foul ball in the groin.

Wainwright and Kelly are among five Cardinals to go on the disabled list this week, joining Carlos Martinez, Tyler Lyons and Luke Gregerson.

RANGERS

Hamels' start scratched

The Texas Rangers scratched left-hander Cole Hamels from his scheduled Thursday start against the Chicago White Sox because of neck stiffness.

Doug Fister, who was slated to pitch today, was moved up to start in Hamels' place. Fister was on regular rest as the Rangers had an off day Monday.

Today's starter is to be determined. It could be Hamels, depending on how he responds to treatment. Another option would be left-hander Matt Moore, who would be on regular rest. Hamels is 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 9 starts this season. Fister is 1-4 with a 4.06 ERA in 7 starts.

NATIONALS

Wieters has hamstring surgery

The Washington Nationals announced Thursday afternoon that catcher Matt Wieters underwent surgery to repair his left hamstring.

Wieters hurt the hamstring last Friday rounding first base on a routine single and was placed on the disabled list the next day. Manager Dave Martinez said Wieters was to undergo an MRI exam, but he said he didn't have any updates to share when asked about the exam on Tuesday and Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later, the Nationals' PR Twitter account posted the news of Wieters's surgery, which indicates Wieters tore his hamstring.

Pedro Severino, who is batting .274 in 25 games, will assume the everyday load, but the depth behind him is thin.

BRAVES

Rookie RHP Soroka on DL

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have placed rookie right-hander Mike Soroka on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain only hours before he was scheduled to start against the Chicago Cubs.

The Braves recalled left-hander Max Fried from Class AAA Gwinnett to start Thursday night's game against Chicago. Prior to Thursday's game, Fried was 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in four games, all in relief, this season. He was 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA in 9 games, including 4 starts, in 2017.

Fried was optioned to Gwinnett on May 5 so he could get regular work as a starter.

The move with Soroka was made retroactive to Monday.

