HOCKEY

Lightning even series

Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaker with about 8 minutes left, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning weathered the equivalent of more than a period without a shot on goal to edge the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night, evening the NHL Eastern Conference finals at 2-2. Killorn was left pretty much alone during a defensive breakdown by Washington and scored 6 seconds after a Tampa Bay power play expired, putting in a pass from Ondrej Palat. Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored Tampa Bay’s first two goals, and Anthony Cirelli added an empty-netter with a second left. Washington’s goals came from Evgeny Kuznetsov — off an assist by Alex Ovechkin — and defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The Lightning host Game 5 on Saturday night, with Game 6 back in Washington on Monday. The road team has won every game in the series so far. The Lightning won Game 4 despite going nearly 21 full minutes of game time — the last 10:41 of the first period, followed by the initial 10:11 of the second — without putting an official shot on net. And they won even though the Capitals finally got back center Nicklas Backstrom, who was third on the team in points this season behind Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. Backstrom had missed four games in a row with an injured right hand.

GOLF

Leishman in lead

Marc Leishman shot a 10-under 61 on the new links-style Trinity Forest course to take the first-round lead Thursday in the Byron Nelson Championship in Dallas. Jordan Spieth was eight shots back in his hometown event. Defending champion Billy Horschel shot 68. Leishman opened with an eagle, started the back nine with three consecutive birdies and reached 9 under with another eagle at the 14th. The 34-year-old Australian, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had chances to go lower but settled for a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th for the lowest round of his PGA Tour career. He was a stroke shy of the Nelson record. J.J. Spaun and Texan Jimmy Walker shot 64. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) was one of seven tied for fourth after a 65. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 69. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot 70 and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had an even-par 71.

Park shares lead

Annie Park turned a blistering stretch on the back nine into a mistake-free 6-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead on a crowded leaderboard Thursday at the LPGA Tour’s Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Va. Jessica Korda, Azahara Munoz, In Gee Chun and Jaye Marie Green also shot 65. Park, Korda and Munoz played morning rounds in mild conditions, while Chun and Green played in rain that is expected to also be a factor today and Saturday on the resort’s already-soggy River Course. Nasa Hataoka and Ariya Jutanugarn were one back. There were nine more at 67, including Minjee Lee. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 68 and is tied for 17th. Cristie Kerr opened with a 71, and defending champion Lexi Thompson was in a tie for 48th with Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks), Michelle Wie and numerous others after a 70. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) was 3 over after a 74.

Jimenez out front

Miguel Angel Jimenez shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Champions Tour’s Regions Tradition at Birmingham, Ala. Jimenez birdied the first four holes in a front-nine 30 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The Spaniard took the outright lead with a short birdie putt on No. 13 after a rain delay of 1 hour, 17 minutes. Gene Sauers, Wes Short Jr., Jerry Kelly and Joe Durant were second at 66. Two-time defending champion Bernhard Langer closed with a birdie for a 70. He has a record 10 senior major titles. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 71, as did John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks).

Ex-Hog tied for first

Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for first with four others Thursday at the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-AM at Greer, S.C. Moore, Cameron Champ, Vince India, Jin Park and Luke Guthrie were all tied at 8 under. Eight players were tied for sixth at 7 under. Nine were tied for 14th at 6 under. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 4 under, Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was 2 under and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was 3 over.

TENNIS

Nadal, Halep advance

Seven-time champion Rafael Nadal methodically wore down Denis Shapovalov in a 6-4, 6-1 victory Thursday to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals. Nadal is also attempting to regain the top spot this week. He’ll replace Roger Federer at No. 1 if he wins an eighth Rome title. Nadal, who hasn’t won the Italian Open since 2013, will next face Fabio Fognini, who beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first quarterfinal in 11 appearances at his home tournament. Also, ninth-seeded David Goffin was leading 6-2, 4-5 when Juan Martin del Potro retired because of a groin injury; and 10th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-7

(3), 6-2. In the women’s tournament, Simona Halep’s hold on the No. 1 ranking received a boost when American opponent Madison Keys withdrew from their match due to a right rib injury. Halep will next play either U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens or seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia. Elina Svitolina also reached the quarterfinals, overcoming a poor start to beat 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 0-6, 6-3, 6-2. She’ll next face former No. 1 Angelique Kerber, who routed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-1. Jelena Ostapenko rallied past Johanna Konta 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will meet either three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova or Daria Gavrilova. No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki was facing 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova in a late match on the red clay of the Foro Italico. The winner will play Anett Kontaveit, who ousted 1999 Rome champion Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6 (3).

FOOTBALL

Browns on Hard Knocks

The Cleveland Browns will appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks this season. Coming off a historic 0-16 season, the Browns were chosen after declining the opportunity several times. The Browns have renewed optimism following the recent draft and are granting HBO unlimited access to its upcoming camp. Cleveland is the 13th franchise to participate in Hard Knocks, which began in 2001. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were featured last summer. HBO’s cameras are certain to focus on Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, the brash Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma recently selected first overall in the draft. Mayfield is expected to sit behind Tyrod Taylor this season, but their competition could make for the kind of compelling TV that has made the series a must-watch for football junkies.

Seeking reinstatement

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who has been suspended since December 2016, was expected to officially file for reinstatement with the NFL on Thursday, a source confirmed. Gregory is hoping to return for the 2018 season and to give the NFL enough time to have it approved before the start of training camp, tentatively set for July 24. The NFL has 60 days to approve the application once the paperwork has been submitted. According to the NFL Network, Gregory has recently spent more than six weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehab in addition to counseling. That he is able to file for reinstatement is a sign that he has passed muster with NFL doctors and has passed drug tests. According to the source, he met with NFL substance abuse program medical personnel last weekend in Houston and “everything went well,” clearing the final hurdle for him to apply for reinstatement.

Titans add OL Theus

The Tennessee Titans have added an offensive lineman, claiming John Theus off waivers from the New Orleans Saints. The Titans waived defensive lineman Antwaun Woods on Thursday to clear a roster spot. San Francisco drafted the 6-6, 303-pound Theus out of Georgia in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He played four games at right tackle as a rookie, then spent most of last season with Carolina. The Panthers released Theus, and New Orleans claimed him off waivers in late February. Theus played both right and left tackle in college at Georgia.

OLYMPICS

Agency still suspended

Russia’s anti-doping agency remained suspended after world anti-doping officials declared the country has made no progress on its key reinstatement criteria. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee confirmed RUSADA’s continued suspension at its meeting Thursday in Montreal. WADA has called for access to the Moscow anti-doping lab and for Russia to accept the findings of the McLaren Report, which detailed a state-sponsored doping scheme that tainted the Sochi Olympics and other events. Russia has said it has no plans to accept the McLaren report. The lifting of the RUSADA suspension is a key requirement for track’s governing body, the IAAF, and for the International Paralympic Committee to reinstate Russia’s teams. However, the International Olympic Committee lifted its ban of Russia’s Olympic committee shortly after the Pyeongchang Games.

Sports on 05/18/2018