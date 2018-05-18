Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 18, 2018, 12:29 p.m.

PHOTO: 6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:15 p.m.

in-this-may-14-2018-photo-provided-by-craig-luttman-the-tails-of-six-young-squirrels-are-stuck-together-by-tree-sap-in-the-omaha-neb-suburb-of-elkhorn

PHOTO BY CRAIG LUTTMAN VIA AP

In this May 14, 2018, photo provided by Craig Luttman, the tails of six young squirrels are stuck together by tree sap in the Omaha, Neb., suburb of Elkhorn.



OMAHA, Neb. — Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.

A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest. Stastny said they are about 8 weeks old.

Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents' predicament, describing it Thursday as "kind of like a tug of war, going in completely opposite directions."

Stastny gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them. She said some of them suffered injuries to their tails but that she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.

