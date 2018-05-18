Home / Latest News /
Man accused of robbing 3 North Little Rock discount stores in 1 week
This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.
Please Retweet - The pictured individual robbed the Dollar General store @ 4613 JFK. If anyone has any info regarding this incident or recognizes the pictured suspect, please contact NLRPD Det. Jones @ 501-771-7151 or 501-680-8439. #SeeSomethingSaySomething #DontBeASilentWitness pic.twitter.com/M1CKGlkTR6— North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 16, 2018
May 17, 2018
A man has been arrested in three recent robberies at North Little Rock discount stores, police said.
Lynn Luster Davis, 39, faces three counts each of robbery and theft of property, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.
On Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of Cypress Street in North Little Rock, where they found Davis.
Police say Davis, who matched a description of the robber in three holdups, later agreed to speak with detectives and was arrested.
Two of the robberies happened Wednesday at Family Dollar stores: one that afternoon at 4149 E. Broadway and another that evening at 715 E. Broadway, according to reports.
Another was reported Sunday night at Dollar General’s 4613 John F. Kennedy Blvd. location.
Davis remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. His bail is set at $25,000.
