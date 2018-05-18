Man accused of robbing 3 North Little Rock discount stores in 1 week

A man has been arrested in three recent robberies at North Little Rock discount stores, police said.

Lynn Luster Davis, 39, faces three counts each of robbery and theft of property, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

On Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of Cypress Street in North Little Rock, where they found Davis.

Police say Davis, who matched a description of the robber in three holdups, later agreed to speak with detectives and was arrested.

Two of the robberies happened Wednesday at Family Dollar stores: one that afternoon at 4149 E. Broadway and another that evening at 715 E. Broadway, according to reports.

Another was reported Sunday night at Dollar General’s 4613 John F. Kennedy Blvd. location.

Davis remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. His bail is set at $25,000.