Price is right for Red Sox in victory over Orioles

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 2

BOSTON -- One strike away from a four-hit shutout, David Price happily settled for a complete game and his strongest outing of the season.

Price struck out 8 and held Baltimore to 5 hits, including 2 in the ninth when the Orioles broke up the shutout before the Boston left-hander finished them off in a 6-2 victory for the Red Sox on Thursday night.

"He was amazing," Boston Manager Alex Cora said. "He was outstanding. You saw it. Bad swings, up, down, in and out, changeup, cutter, sinkers. ... That was fun to watch."

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the first, and Xander Bogaerts homered with two on during a four-run fifth, giving Price more than enough cushion against the struggling Orioles.

Price (4-4) struck out eight and didn't walk a batter while winning consecutive starts for the first time this season. He cruised through the first eight innings before Andrew Susac led off the ninth with a double, the first Baltimore player to reach second base in the game.

Manny Machado spoiled the shutout bid with a two-out home run, but Price finished off Baltimore on Jonathan Schoop's pop-up to center as the Red Sox improved to 4-0 against Baltimore by taking the makeup game that was rained out on Patriots' Day.

"They're a free-swinging team," said Price, who threw just 95 pitches. "You can go out there and do that or you can go out there for three innings and give up a bunch of runs."

Danny Valencia had a pair of hits for the punchless Orioles, who have lost three of four and have the second-fewest victories in the American League. Valencia nearly had a double in the fifth, but got thrown out at second by left fielder Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks), one of several strong defensive plays that helped Price go the distance.

Hanley Ramirez also caught a foul pop on the top step of Boston's dugout in the second and Mookie Betts ran down a fly ball that was headed to the wall in right.

"The defensive plays that I had today, it makes everything a lot easier," Price said.

Kevin Gausman (3-3) went 4 2/3 innings for Baltimore, allowing 6 runs and 8 hits while striking out 6 and walking 2. He was pulled after Bogaerts drove a high fastball out to left with two men on during Boston's four-run fifth.

Manager Buck Showalter didn't wait for Bogaerts to finish running out his home run before making his way to take Gausman out. Bogaerts said he was rounding third when he noticed -- and was quite surprised -- to see Baltimore's skipper already on the mound.

"I don't know if you can do that or you can't. I wasn't worried, either," Bogaerts said. "I'm focused on touching the bases and getting my home run."

The Orioles also weren't happy with the strike zone, which Susac said forced Gausman to throw some pitches the Red Sox pounced upon.

Manager Buck Showalter agreed with his catcher.

"I'm very biased, but I didn't think he got a fair shake tonight," Showalter said. "There were a lot of pitches that could have and should have gone his way."

ATHLETICS 10, BLUE JAYS 5 Matt Olson hit a three-run home run, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman added two-run shots, and visiting Oakland beat Toronto.

WHITE SOX 4, RANGERS 2 Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking two-run single in a four-run eighth, helping host Chicago beat Texas in the opener of a four-game series between two of the worst teams in the AL.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 7, MARLINS 0 Justin Turner tied a career high with 5 RBI and Kenta Maeda pitched 8 sharp innings to help visiting Los Angeles snap a six-game losing streak by beating Miami.

PIRATES 5, PADRES 4 Gregory Polanco led off the seventh inning with a double and scored the go-ahead run on an error, leading host Pittsburgh over San Diego for its eighth victory in nine games.

PHILLIES 6, CARDINALS 2 Vince Velasquez pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, and Carlos Santana and Pedro Florimon each hit home runs in visiting Philadelphia's victory over St. Louis.

