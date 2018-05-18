Razorback target Adonis Otey updates the latest on his recruiting

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects, Adonis Otey, gave an update on his recruiting and where Arkansas stood on tonight's Recruiting Thursday.

Otey, 6-0, 170 of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others. He and several other top prospects from Tennessee visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

He raved about the coaching staff when asked about his visit to Fayetteville earlier in the year. Otey said cornerbacks coach Mark Smith communicate often and he liked that Smith went the extra mile and surprised him on Twitter.

A summer visit to Arkansas appears to be in the mix.