Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 18, 2018, 10:05 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Razorback target Adonis Otey updates the latest on his recruiting

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:26 a.m.

arkansas-football-helmets-sit-atop-storage-bins-during-a-game-against-mississippi-state-on-saturday-nov-18-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas football helmets sit atop storage bins during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Fayetteville.

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects, Adonis Otey, gave an update on his recruiting and where Arkansas stood on tonight's Recruiting Thursday.

Otey, 6-0, 170 of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others. He and several other top prospects from Tennessee visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

He raved about the coaching staff when asked about his visit to Fayetteville earlier in the year. Otey said cornerbacks coach Mark Smith communicate often and he liked that Smith went the extra mile and surprised him on Twitter.

A summer visit to Arkansas appears to be in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Razorback target Adonis Otey updates the latest on his recruiting

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online