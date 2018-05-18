Razorbacks rally with 6-run inning

ATHENS, Ga. -- No. 6 Arkansas overcame its road woes for a night, scoring six runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to record an 8-6 victory over No. 13 Georgia.

The Razorbacks (37-15, 18-10 SEC) moved a step closer to clinching the SEC West title and earning a national seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The game was not without its touch-and-go moments for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville as the Razorbacks took an early 2-0 lead only to see the Bulldogs (35-17, 16-12) scratch out four runs in their first four times up, highlighted by home runs from Cam Shepherd in the bottom of the second inning and Adam Sasser two innings later.

The Razorbacks broke the game open in the seventh inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs courtesy of five hits, highlighted by Luke Bonfield's eighth home run of the season.

Arkansas has now hit at least one home run in nine of its past 10 games and is 30-10 on the season when recording a home run.

Arkansas kicked off the seventh with four consecutive hits, including a triple by Dominic Fletcher, who later scored on a wild pitch. Carson Shaddy drew a walk and later scored on a passed ball. Casey Martin, who led off the inning with a single, Heston Kjerstad, who also posted a single, and Jack Kenley, who walked, also scored during the inning as Arkansas took an 8-4 lead.

With Jake Reindl coming on in relief of starter Blaine Knight, Georgia responded with one run in the bottom of the seventh, as Aaron Schunk led off the inning with a single and moved to second on Keegan McGovern's single.

After Michael Curry struck out, Matt Cronin came in to face Sasser, who singled to left field to score Schunk. Cronin then coaxed an infield out from Shepherd and fanned L.J. Talley to end the inning.

Knight is still without a loss this season, pitching 6 innings with 6 hits, 4 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 2 hit batters and 5 strikeouts.

The Razorbacks -- who are now 6-11 on the road this spring -- still have a one-game lead over Ole Miss in the SEC West standings. The Rebels (41-13, 17-11) defeated Alabama 3-2 Thursday night in Tuscaloosa and would top Arkansas in a tiebreaker based on a series loss to the Rebels.

Both teams ended the evening with 11 hits. The Bulldogs had one error to Arkansas' three, two of which were committed by Martin at third base.

The two teams will meet again today at 2 p.m. with Arkansas set to send left-hander Kacey Murphy (6-4, 2.30 ERA) to the mound while Georgia will counter with right-hander Emerson Hancock (6-4, 4.82 ERA).

Sports on 05/18/2018