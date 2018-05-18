School exec faces counts tied to party at her home

A middle school principal in White County has been arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcohol, police said Thursday.

Detective Steve Hall of the Beebe Police Department said Beebe Middle School Principal Brandy Dillin was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Mickey Dillin, the principal's husband, and Brandon Dillin, her son, also were arrested, Hall said. Both men work as newspaper deliverers for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, according to the detective.

The Beebe Police Department received a complaint Saturday from a woman who said her juvenile son had attended a party where alcohol and marijuana were provided to multiple minors, according to an affidavit.

She provided a video of the party that circulated on social media showing a juvenile holding a bag of suspected marijuana and another individual, who was later identified as Brandon Dillin, holding a can of beer, according to the affidavit.

Two juveniles told police that they drank alcohol and smoked marijuana at the home of Brandon Dillin and his parents, according to the affidavit. Both said other juveniles attended, and smoked and drank outside the residence, the affidavit said.

One said he witnessed the sale of marijuana, and the other said he was allowed to drive home from the party after consuming drugs and alcohol, according to the document. Both said the adults in the home were aware of the party and activities, the affidavit says.

One of the juveniles said he saw Brandy Dillin in the kitchen, then saw Brandon Dillin getting alcohol from the kitchen and giving it to minors, the affidavit says. The other said an unidentified man approached him outside the residence during the party and told him they were "doing too much," but no one did anything to stop it, the affidavit says.

Brandy and Mickey Lee Dillin face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and hosting a gathering where minors consume alcohol, while Brandon Dillin is charged with providing minors with alcohol, according to the affidavit.

A request for comment made to the Beebe School District was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon. Brandy Dillin is also the district's director of special education, according to the district's website.

State Desk on 05/18/2018