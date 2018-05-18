State Sports Briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU sending record contingent to NCAA preliminary

Arkansas State University has a school-record 21 entries among 15 athletes headed to Sacramento, Calif., for the NCAA West preliminary round May 24-26 at Hornet Stadium.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that the Red Wolves will have entrants in 15 or more events.

Caitland Smith (100 meters/200 meters), Briana Hardiman (400), Darragh May (100 hurdles/high jump), Babette Vandeput (discus) and Calea Carr (discus/hammer throw) have qualified for the women's meet. Jaylen Bacon (100/200), Elijah Ross (100/200), Heinrich Herbst (800), Jamil Peeples (110 hurdles), Nick Hilson (400 hurdles), David Phillips (high jump), Michael Carr (pole vault), Carter Shell (long jump), Itamar Levi (shot put/discus) and Cristian Ravar Ladislau (hammer throw) will compete on the men's side.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ATU 11th at national championships

Pia Nunbhakdi's second-round score of 4-over 76 led the way for Arkansas Tech University as the Golden Suns closed out the second round with a score of 318 to sit in 11th place at the NCAA Division II National Championships at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.

Nunbhakdi's 76 gave her a two-day score of 4-over 148, which puts her in a tie for 18th. Nunbhakdi finished her round with 10 pars and became just one of two players to record an eagle in the tournament.

Peerada Piddon carded a 6-over 78. Piddon finished the day with a team-high four birdies and sits in a tie for 22nd place with a two-day score of 5-over 149.

Indianapolis leads the field with a score of 573.

UALR's Bonanno named to All-Sun Belt second team

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior Sabrina Bonanno was named a second team All-Sun Belt Conference selection Thursday.

Bonanno posted a 75.03 scoring average and played all 32 rounds for UALR, leading the team with three rounds of par or better. She finished among the individual top 20 in nine of the 11 events on the year, including among the top 10 on five occasions, highlighted by tying for fifth at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational.

SOFTBALL

Roye's home run wins it for SAU

Jill Roye's second-inning home run gave Southern Arkansas University a 1-0 victory over Minnesota-Duluth in the opening game of their three-game series in the NCAA Central Region Super Regional on Thursday in Magnolia.

Roye had three hits for the Lady Muleriders (56-9), who face the Lady Bulldogs (44-15) at 2 p.m. today in Game 2.

SPRING SPORTS

Democrat-Gazette seeks season statistics

High school baseball, softball and soccer coaches are encouraged to report their teams' season statistics to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for consideration for All-Arkansas Preps honors.

Baseball and softball coaches may email their information to Tim Cooper at tcooper@arkansasonline.com.

Soccer coaches may email their information to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday.

