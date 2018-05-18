Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash, fire shuts part of I-30 in Arkansas
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m. Updated today at 12:24 p.m.
Part of Interstate 30 was blocked Friday after a wreck in southwest Arkansas, authorities said.
Arkansas State Police said I-30's westbound lanes were shut shortly before noon at the 21-mile marker, which is east of Fulton in Hempstead County.
Authorities said the wreck and fire involved three vehicles. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt or when officials expected the highway to reopen.
The Department of Transportation said the wreck involved a tractor-trailer.
Westbound traffic was advised to take U.S. 67 via the Prescott or Hope exits.
The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant traffic backup in the area.
