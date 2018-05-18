PHOTO: Wayward pig adopted after being held at Arkansas shelter for weeks

A stray piglet roaming Northwest Arkansas has been adopted after waiting for almost two months for someone to claim him at an animal shelter.

The piglet, who staff members at the Rogers Animal Shelter named Pigglesworth, arrived March 31 after workers received calls about a stray pig roaming the city, shelter manager Bud Manager told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The shelter reportedly started receiving calls about Pigglesworth about a week before he arrived.

The animal was adopted Thursday by an Arkansas family who owns a farm, Matthew Colston, assistant manager at the shelter, said Friday.

The organization had previously said the piglet wasn't available for public adoption, but Colston said that in this case, the animal was adopted as a pet and won't be raised for meat.

The shelter microchipped the pig before he left, he added.

Norman told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he is unsure of how old Pigglesworth is but that he is a gentle and loving animal who enjoys affection.

Pigglesworth is a male Hampshire pig, one of the most popular breeds of pigs in the U.S.. The animals grow to weigh an average of 600 pounds.