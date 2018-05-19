Arkansas man killed, two others hurt in crash on U.S. 65

An Arkansas man died and two others were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 32-year-old Jardun Terry of Little Rock, was southbound on U.S. 65 north of Tamo when the sport utility vehicle left the road and overturned around 8:50 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Terry and passenger Detric Levelle Bryant, 33, of Little Rock were listed as hurt, though the report did not detail the extent of their injuries.

Another passenger, Michael Laron Verser, 35, of Little Rock, was killed, state police said.

The report said one passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, but it did not specify which one.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Verser's death was one of at least 160 recorded so far this year in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, preliminary data show.