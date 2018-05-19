PHOTOS: Big-rig driver hurt in fiery crash on I-30

At least one driver was injured Friday in a fiery crash involving three tractor-trailers that closed part of an interstate for hours, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Arkansas State Police was notified of a wreck involving three commercial carriers along the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 about 2 miles east of Fulton in Hempstead County, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The crash happened in the transition area of a construction zone where two lanes of traffic merge into a single lane, according to the state police. Before the crash, traffic had stopped because numerous vehicles were moving into the single lane, Sadler said.

A tractor-trailer loaded with lumber and another rig were among the stopped vehicles when a tractor-trailer hauling concrete mix on pallets struck the rear of the stopped traffic, police said.

Fire broke out from the collision, Sadler said. At least one commercial driver was transported to a Texarkana hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities diverted traffic to U.S. 67 to clear the area. Work was expected to continue through the early evening while crews cleared debris from the wreckage and fire.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly before 3:15 p.m. that the left lane of the highway had reopened. The agency said the right lane would remain closed for several more hours and asked drivers to use U.S. 67 as an alternative route.

