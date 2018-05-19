Drillers get best of Travs in third

DRILLERS 5, TRAVELERS 3

First baseman Joey Curletta had two of Arkansas' seven hits Friday and shortstop Chris Mariscal added his fourth home run of the season, but the Travelers fell to the Tulsa Drillers 5-3 in front of 8,189 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after Mariscal hit a two-out, two-run home run. Tulsa answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Right fielder Luke Raley tripled to start the inning, then center fielder DJ Peters was hit by a pitch. Third baseman Connor Joe walked to load the bases with no outs before designated hitter Zach Reks hit a two-run single through the hole at second base. Joe scored to give Tulsa a 4-2 lead when catcher Keibert Ruiz grounded into a double play.

Arkansas scored its final run in the seventh inning when left fielder Chuck Taylor's sacrifice fly scored third baseman Joe DeCarlo, who singled earlier in the inning, to cut the lead to 4-3. Tulsa got its final run in the bottom of the eighth on left fielder Tyler Goeddel's first home run of the season.

Tulsa left-hander Devin Smeltzer (1-3) picked up his first victory of the season after allowing 2 runs on 4 hits over 6 innings. Nathan Bannister (3-3) took the loss for the Travs after giving up 4 runs and 6 hits over 4 innings. Corey Copping earned his first save of the season after pitching two scoreless innings.

