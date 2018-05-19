Hosmer, Ross help San Diego cool off Pittsburgh

PADRES 3, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH -- The small-market San Diego Padres made a big investment in February when they signed Eric Hosmer to a $144 million, eight-year contract as a free agent, the largest in franchise history.

The veteran first baseman paid dividends Friday night as he hit two doubles and scored the go-ahead run, and Tyson Ross won for the first time in more than a month as the Padres cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2.

"It's been really fun," Hosmer said. "I feel like I bring a lot of things to the young hitters that you don't really know about until you play at this level -- how to prepare, how to attack pitchers -- and it's a good reminder for myself, too. I think it's making me a better hitter."

Hosmer doubled with two outs in the sixth inning off Ivan Nova and Franchy Cordero followed by lining a single to left field. That broke a 2-2 tie and sent Pittsburgh to its second loss in 10 games.

Ross (3-3) ended a five-start winless streak by giving up 2 runs and 5 hits in 6 innings while striking out 2 and walking 4. It was his first victory since April 13 against San Francisco.

"I didn't have my best stuff and struggled to execute, but I was able to hold it to two runs," Ross said. "Then the defense did its thing, the offense scored some runs, and the bullpen did a good job like it always does."

Austin Meadows, filling in for Starling Marte in center field, made his major league debut for the Pirates and had two hits and a stolen base. Meadows also hit two long flyouts to center field that might have been home runs if the wind wasn't blowing in off the Allegheny River.

Brad Hand got the final four outs for his 13th save in 15 opportunities. He induced Gregory Polanco to ground out to end the eighth inning after entering with the bases loaded, then worked around Corey Dickerson's leadoff double in the ninth.

Travis Jankowski also had two hits for San Diego, which is 8-8 in May after finishing April with a 10-20 record.

Dickerson had two hits for the Pirates, who stranded 13 runners.

Nova (2-4) allowed 3 runs -- 2 earned -- and 6 hits in 6 innings. He is 0-4 in his last six starts.

Hosmer doubled and scored on Raffy Lopez's grounder in the fourth inning to pull the Padres into a 2-2 tie. The Pirates' Josh Bell doubled in a run in the first and Dickerson had an RBI single in the third.

METS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Jacob deGrom matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 with 2 RBI and host New York beat Arizona.

CUBS 8, REDS 1 Jon Lester pitched six dominant innings, Addison Russell tied his career high with four hits and visiting Chicago quickly took control with a three-run first inning on the way to a victory over Cincinnati.

MARLINS 2, BRAVES 0 Dan Straily pitched seven scoreless innings, J.T. Realmuto had an RBI triple and Miami beat host Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Dustin Fowler hit his first career home run and also had a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning, Josh Phegley hit an RBI double in his season debut, and Oakland beat host Toronto.

ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 4 Jonathan Schoop homered and Alex Cobb got his first victory of the season as visiting Baltimore beat Boston, ending the Orioles' 13-game road losing streak.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 1 Charlie Morton pitched seven solid innings, Tony Kemp had a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh and host Houston beat Cleveland.

RANGERS 12, WHITE SOX 5 Shin-Soo Choo hit his first grand slam in eight years, leading visiting Texas to a victory over Chicago.

ROYALS 5, YANKEES 2 Whit Merrifield had three hits, stole three bases and scored twice off CC Sabathia in the first four innings, Jakob Junis held down the Yankees' potent offense and host Kansas City beat New York.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 8, TWINS 3 Jesus Aguilar homered twice and Ji-Man Choi hit a solo home run in his return to the majors as visiting Milwaukee beat Minnesota.

