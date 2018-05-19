• Jon Bridges, 47, of Walker, La., who was honored by the White House for his role in founding the Cajun Navy 2016, a volunteer flotilla that responds to natural disasters, has been arrested on a charge of defrauding a customer who hired him to rebuild a home.

• David Ermold, a gay man denied a marriage license by Rowan County, Ky., clerk Kim Davis in 2015, has raised more than $200,000 in his campaign for the Democratic Party nomination, hoping to challenge Davis for the seat in the November general election.

• Col. Jay Hopkins, an aviation brigade commander at Fort Bliss, Texas, apologized for the damage and said he was grateful no one was hurt when a box of ammunition fell from a military helicopter and crashed through an elementary school roof in El Paso.

• Clark Sterns, sheriff of McCormick County, S.C., said when calls began coming in about a kangaroo sighting, deputies called its owner to corral the marsupial, which was roaming the county for the second time in three days.

• Free Small, 39, who works at a Brooklyn, N.Y., barbershop, said a 33-year-old customer didn't see it coming when a stylist shoved him through the shop's front window after the man threatened to withhold payment because he didn't like his haircut.

• Richard Frye, a judge in Franklin County, Ohio, first apologized on the public's behalf to Demarko Anderson, 27, who was kicked in the head by a police officer when he was arrested, and then sentenced Anderson to four years in prison for aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.

• Matthew Hutchins, 18, a high school student in East Brewton, Ala., faces felony charges after investigators say Hutchins used an assistant principal's credentials to access the computer system and change one of his grades.

• A. Michael Davallou, 45, of Los Angeles, has sued the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, saying he suffered permanent hearing damage when he stumbled upon a ceremonial artillery-firing exercise on Boston Common.

• Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who says she had sex with President Donald Trump, decided not to press charges but cut her performance short at a strip club in Bend, Ore., when a man, who told police he was "wasted," threw his wallet at her in the middle of a striptease.

A Section on 05/19/2018