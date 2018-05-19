Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, May 19, 2018, 10:20 a.m.

Little Rock man charged in slaying in North Little Rock

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

North Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in the city's ninth homicide of 2018, nearly two weeks after the victim was found seriously injured near a boat ramp.

Willie Earl Washington of Little Rock surrendered to police, the department said in a news release.

Washington, 50, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Robert Campbell, 60, who was found injured in the area of 229 S. Locust St. near a boat ramp close to Verizon Arena on May 5.

Campbell died at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, police said.

The state Crime Laboratory ruled the death a homicide but did not specify how Campbell was killed, police said.

Washington was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon, records show. No bail had been set.

A court date has been set for May 29.

Metro on 05/19/2018

Print Headline: LR man charged in slaying in NLR

