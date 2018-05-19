Police release details on stabbing at Little Rock mall

Police on Friday released the details of a stabbing a day earlier at Little Rock's Park Plaza.

Officers responded around 6:25 p.m. Thursday to the shopping center at 6000 W. Markham St. in reference to unknown trouble, according to a police report. Little Rock Police Department spokesman Michael Ford said two people were stabbed or cut and suffered minor injuries.

Near H&M on the mall's third floor, authorities observed a fight involving four females and one male and tried to break it up, police said. A 20-year-old reportedly had a knife and was ordered to drop the weapon, but that person was not charged, Ford said.

Marie Larff, 23, of Little Rock tried to leave the scene of the fight and was later arrested on a charge of third-degree battery, records show. Larff's arrest report says she jumped on a pregnant woman, causing her to fall to the ground and "have bleeding."

Ford said Larff and a 23-year-old Little Rock man were stabbed or cut during the fight. Larff reportedly drove herself to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, while the man, who was stabbed in the lower extremities, went to a police station after the dispute. Neither had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Larff's name did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster by Friday afternoon.

