Man, 35, killed after losing control of vehicle on I-55 in Arkansas

A Mississippi man died Friday after losing control of his vehicle in West Memphis, authorities said.

Authur Woodard, 35, of Holly Springs, Miss., was driving a 2003 International truck south on Interstate 55 when he lost control about 5 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The truck then struck a concrete bridge wall near the 1 mile marker on I-55, killing Woodard, the report said.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Woodard's death was one of at least 159 recorded so far this year in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, preliminary data show.