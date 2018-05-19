Highly regarded Mississippi QB pledges to Arkansas

SARDIS, Miss. -- Arkansas wanted highly regarded KJ Jefferson as their quarterback for the 2019 class.

On Friday, the Hogs got their guy when Jefferson orally committed to the Razorbacks during a ceremony at North Panola High School.

"I chose to be a Razorback because of the coaching staff," Jefferson said. "I believe in Chad Morris and the offense and the system and where he comes from ... and the love I got from Arkansas."

Jefferson, 6-3, 210 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Indiana among the more than 20 offers.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Jefferson a 4-star prospect with 5-star potential.

He visited Fayetteville on March 12 and again April 6 before traveling to Little Rock for the Red-White game the following day. He announced after the two-day visit that the Hogs were his leader.

"I knew it was Arkansas after my second visit up there and after I visited the spring game," Jefferson said. "I brought my mom out, and all she talked about was Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas."

Jefferson, who announced his decision in the school auditorium alongside his mother, grandmother and other family members, said he looks forward to working with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock.

"It means a lot because he's been around a lot of great quarterbacks and coached up a lot of great quarterbacks," Jefferson said.

North Panola Coach Carl Diffee said the Hogs are getting a great athlete that happens to be an outstanding quarterback.

"He's a big, physical athlete that just happens to be able to throw a football really, really well," Diffee said. "He's a very smart football player. He understands the complexities of our offense, and we're able to do more than your average high school team because of what he knows."

Jefferson completed 150 of 236 (63.6 percent) attempts for 3,028 yards and 36 touchdowns with 3 interceptions as a junior. He rushed 139 times for 1,325 yards and 8 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 13-1 record and the Class 3A semifinals.

Diffee said Jefferson has progressed every year.

"He threw for almost 1,400 yards as a freshman, and then he threw for 2,600 yards as a sophomore and almost 3,200 yards this year," Diffee said. "As a freshman, he rushed for about 300, 400 yards, and then as a sophomore rushed for about 600 yards."

Jefferson started as a freshman and helped the Cougars to a 5-6 record.

"Which was probably par for the course for North Panola for the last 20 years," Diffee said. "Then his sophomore year he led us to the best record in school history at 10-3 and then this past season 13-1, which ... of course was a new school record."

Jefferson said he's ready to be a leader when he arrives in Fayetteville.

"Coach Diffee and I talk every day after practice and before practice about being a leader and filling big shoes and becoming a man and taking responsibility and control over my decisions and my actions toward others," Jefferson said.

Now that he has committed to Arkansas, Jefferson said he is ready to recruit other players to the Razorbacks.

"That's one thing being a quarterback and committing to school is -- to recruit guys around you so when all of us get on campus, see who can come in ready to work and get on the field," he said.

His message to other recruits will be simple.

"Come join me and let's take over," Jefferson said.

Jefferson is Arkansas' fourth commitment for the 2019 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

