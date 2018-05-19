CARDINALS

DeJong, Bowman on DL

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals placed Paul DeJong on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, a day after the shortstop's left hand was fractured when he was hit by a pitch in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Reliever Matt Bowman was also placed on the disabled list with multiple blisters on his pitching hand, raising St. Louis' total to seven players placed on the disabled list over the last 10 days.

DeJong is the only Cardinals player to have appeared in all 41 games this season, and he's hitting .260 with 8 home runs and 19 RBI. Bowman is 0-1 with a 5.82 ERA in 17 appearances.

St. Louis called up infielder Yairo Munoz and outfielder Tyler O'Neill from Class AAA Memphis to fill the roster spots of DeJong and Bowman. Munoz played in 11 games earlier this season for the Cardinals, and O'Neill is hitting .319 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI for Memphis.

PADRES

Headley released

PITTSBURGH -- The San Diego Padres have released third baseman Chase Headley, six days after designating him for assignment.

The 34-year-old cleared waivers, which was not surprising considering any team claiming him would be responsible for paying the remainder of his $13 million salary.

The Padres made the announcement Friday night before their game with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Headley hit just .105 with 4 RBI in 27 games after being reacquired in the offseason in a trade with the New York Yankees. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with San Diego from 2007-14.

CUBS

Heyward off concussion list

CINCINNATI -- The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the seven-day concussion disabled list before their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

Heyward was not in the starting lineup for Friday's game.

The Cubs sent left-hander Randy Rosario back to Class AAA Iowa, one day after recalling him.

Heyward went on the disabled list on May 8. He missed nine games after banging his head on the right field wall at Busch Stadium on May 6 while trying to rob Dexter Fowler of a home run.

Heyward is hitting .229 with 2 home runs and 14 RBI in 29 games.

METS

Lagares out rest of season

NEW YORK -- New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an injury to the big toe on his left foot.

The team announced Friday that Lagares is tentatively scheduled for surgery next week to repair a complete tear of the big toe plantar plate, which is a thick supporting ligament of the toe.

Lagares, a Gold Glove winner in 2014, was injured late in a blowout loss to Toronto on Wednesday when he ran into the outfield wall to make a catch. An elite defender who starts regularly against left-handed pitching, Lagares was off to a fine start at the plate this season, hitting .339 with no home runs and 6 RBI in 59 at-bats. He also had three stolen bases.

PIRATES

Marte strains side, on DL

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a strained right side.

Marte injured his oblique Tuesday night in a victory over the Chicago White Sox and sat out the next two games. The move was retroactive to Wednesday.

The Pirates did not give a timetable for Marte's return but Manager Clint Hurdle said Friday that they do not expect it to be a prolonged absence.

Marte is hitting .308 with 6 home runs, 19 RBI and 10 stolen bases for the NL Central-leading Pirates.

WHITE SOX

Team gets Farquhar visit

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox got another visit from Danny Farquhar, and they continue to be encouraged by the reliever's recovery from a brain hemorrhage last month.

The visit prior to Friday's game against the Texas Rangers was his second since he collapsed in the dugout during a home game last month. He also saw the team on May 8, a day after he was released from the hospital.

Manager Rick Renteria said Farquhar brought his wife, Lexie, his children and sister-in-law as well as some cookies. He said Farquhar "looks very, very good."

Farquhar collapsed during Chicago's loss to Houston April 20 and had surgery the following day. Neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes expects him to be able to pitch again, but not this season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/19/2018