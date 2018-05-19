GOLF

Leishman sets record

Marc Leishman followed the best round of his PGA Tour career with a 5-under 66 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday, breaking the 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods. The Australian was at 15-under 127 for a one-stroke lead over Aaron Wise, the 21-year-old rookie who shot a bogey-free 63 at the new links-style Trinity Forest course near Dallas. Hometown star Jordan Spieth matched Leishman's 66 to remain eight shots back. Leishman opened with a 61 in Trinity Forest's debut after the Nelson spent 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons. The par-70 course in suburban Irving is where Woods twice shot the previous record of 12-under 128, along with four others. Wise matched the 128 and was 14 under. Brian Gay tied the best round of his tour career with a 62 and was two shots behind Leishman at 13 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 6 under after a 67. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 5 under after a 72. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Chun out front

In Gee Chun shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the LPGA Tour's Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Va. Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell overnight, delaying the start of play an hour. Storms developed again in the afternoon and play was suspended for more than hour, then finally called for the day at 7:25 p.m. local time. Chun had six birdies and a bogey to get to 11-under 131. Austin Ernst (65) and Nasa Hataoka (66) were a stroke back. Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Angel Yin (66) were 9 under, and Megan Khang (67) was in at 8 under. Jessica Korda also was 8 under with four holes to play. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 2 under with seven holes to play. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) was 1 under after a 73. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) was 4 over with seven holes to play.

Sauers, Jimenez tied

Gene Sauers shot a 5-under 67 to move into a first-place tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition at Birmingham, Ala., the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Jimenez and Sauers were at 11-under 133. Two-time defending champion Bernhard Langer was nine shots behind. Jimenez had four birdies and a bogey for a 69 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, a day after matching the course record with a 64. Jerry Kelly, Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron are two strokes back going into the weekend. Kelly shot 69, McCarron 68 and Sutherland 66. Scott Dunlap and Bob Estes had matching 66s and are tied with Joe Durant (69) four strokes back. Two-time champion Tom Lehman is in a group of six at 7 under, along with 2014 winner Kenny Perry. Glen Day (Little Rock) was 4 under after a 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was 2 under after a 71.

Trio in lead at BMW

Oscar Fraustro (64), Michael Arnaud (60) and Robby Shelton (63) were tied for the lead Friday at 14-under 129 at the BMW Charity Pro-AM at Greer, S.C. Max Rottluff (62) was one stroke behind. Ben Kohles (67) was two behind. Derek Ernst (65), Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) (68) and six others were tied for sixth place at 11 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was 6 under after a 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 5 under after a 71. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was even after a 69.

TENNIS

Nadal, Djokovic to meet

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry in the Italian Open semifinals -- and three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova also reached the last four Friday. Nadal overcame a poor first set and a partisan crowd to beat Fabio Fognini 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Then Djokovic rallied past Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Nadal and Djokovic have played each other 50 times but their last meeting came more than a year ago, when Nadal won in the Madrid Open semifinals. Djokovic leads Nadal 26-24 overall, but Nadal holds a 15-7 advantage on clay. In the other half of the draw, Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic beat 10th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3. The Croatian's next opponent will be defending champion Alexander Zverev or ninth-seeded David Goffin. Sharapova required more than three hours to eliminate last year's French Open winner, Jelena Ostapenko, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-5; and defending champion Elina Svitolina defeated Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 for her sixth consecutive victory over the former No. 1 player. Svitolina will next face 26th-ranked Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who beat Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1. Sharapova's semifinal opponent will be either top-ranked Simona Halep or Caroline Garcia.

BASKETBALL

Ex-AD gets settlement

Louisville reached a $4.5 million settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich, who was fired in the wake of a national federal corruption investigation of college basketball. Jurich disputed his firing on Oct. 18 for cause after nearly 20 years as AD and had considered suing the school. Jurich's employment ended "without cause" as a result of his resignation, also described in the settlement as "retirement." He'll also receive another $2.6 million in accrued employment benefits, along with home game tickets and parking for Louisville football and basketball games for 20 years. Then-Interim President Greg Postel had placed Jurich on paid administrative leave in September after the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in the investigation. Trustees voted 10-3 to fire Jurich, two days after the University of Louisville Athletic Association unanimously fired Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Rick Pitino. Jurich's legal team had stressed the ex-AD did nothing illegal and had not violated NCAA rules. Pitino has filed a $38.7 million federal lawsuit against Louisville, alleging breach of contract.

FOOTBALL

Cardinals to acquire Taylor

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade that would bring cornerback Jamar Taylor from the Cleveland Browns, two people with knowledge of the situation said Friday. The people, who sought anonymity because the trade had not been officially announced, said the deal was expected to be completed Friday. The trade would help fill a significant need for the Cardinals -- a cornerback to play opposite Patrick Peterson. The Browns would receive a sixth-round draft pick. The impending deal was first reported by NFL.com's Ian Rappaport. Taylor, 27, played the last two seasons with the Browns, with 3 interceptions and 23 passes defensed in 31 games. He played his first three NFL seasons with Miami after being drafted in the second round out of Boise State. He was acquired by Cleveland in a draft-day trade in 2016.

GYMNASTICS

Faehn leaves position

USA Gymnastics has parted ways with senior vice president Rhonda Faehn, who has come under fire recently from victims of a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison for abusing athletes. The organization announced in a statement Friday that Faehn "is no longer with USA Gymnastics." Faehn is a former US national team member in the 1980s who later won three titles as head coach at the University of Florida. She joined USA Gymnastics in 2015 and oversaw the women's elite program. Shortly after taking over she was alerted to potential abuse concerns about Larry Nassar, a longtime team physician. Faehn passed along the concerns to then USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny. The organization then conducted an internal investigation before removing Nassar and going to federal authorities. USA Gymnastics did not alert Michigan State, where Nassar was a faculty member, or a club in Michigan affiliated with Nassar. Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and was caught with child pornography.

MOTOR SPORTS

Sauter wins truck race

Johnny Sauter raced to his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season Friday night, winning for the first time in his career at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sauter led a restart with 10 laps to go, quickly built a large lead and cruised to his 20th career victory. Brett Moffitt and Justin Haley were battling for second, but made contact that nearly sent Haley into the wall. Sauter was the pole-setter based on owner points after the qualifying session was canceled due to rain. He led 71 of the 134 laps. Cup Series star Kyle Busch, who was slowed by a couple of pit-road penalties, finished second, 1.340 seconds back. Brandon Jones, Moffitt and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five. Moffitt picked up his first career stage victory, and John Hunter Nemechek took the second stage.

