Police: Prank gone wrong at North Little Rock eatery leads to knife fight, arrest

A prank gone wrong at a North Little Rock sandwich shop ended in a knife fight and the arrest of a 23-year-old man Friday afternoon, according to a police report.

Zamir Bunche of Little Rock jumped the counter at a Subway on the 4000 block of Camp Robinson Road to make himself a sandwich as a joke, he told police. The incident was recorded on his cellphone, according to a North Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

The manager then pressed a knife against Bunche's ribs, the report said. Bunche also pulled out a knife, and a scuffle ensued, ending with small cuts on the manager's forearm and thumb, according to the report.

Bunche leapt back over the counter and drove away in a car that had stolen license plates, according to the report. Police stopped him about 5 miles away and arrested him, the report said. They confirmed that the plates were stolen from Sherwood.

After being questioned, Bunche was taken to the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated assault, third-degree battery, theft by receiving and disorderly conduct, according to the report.