Northside's 'best soccer' shows up at right time

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fort Smith Northside picked a good day to play its best soccer.

Northside scored three goals in each half and defeated Rogers 6-2 on Friday in the Class 7A state championship game at Razorback Field.

Luis Paredes and Jason Mendoza each scored two goals for Northside, which led 3-0 after a goal by Mendoza with 10:38 left in the first half.

Northside (16-5-1) continued its offensive surge in the second half against the Mounties (14-11-1), who were the defending state champions in Class 7A. Luis Rodriguez scored for Rogers late in the first half, but Northside countered with consecutive goals by Parades and Mendoza to give the Grizzlies a 5-1 lead midway through the second half.

"This was our best soccer, by far," Northside Coach Mauricio Maciel said. "The surface made an impact on our game. Our boys were able to knock the ball around with nice passes on this grass. We got good looks and our goals came on nice, penetrating balls into space."

Maynor Sandoval added a goal in the second half for Rogers, which was denied back-to-back championships by the Grizzlies.

"It's always a bit challenging knowing they had that experience from last year," Maciel said. "But our guys rose to the occasion and put that behind them."

The Mounties were able to reach the championship game despite back-to-back losses to end the regular season. Rogers beat Springdale 2-1 last week to advance to Friday's final.

"Just like [Rogers], we started peaking and playing better the second half of the season," Maciel said. "I knew we had a chance to win it."

Jose Parades had a goal and an assist to earn the MVP award.

Luis Parades, Jose Parades and Mendoza had goals to stake the Grizzlies to a 3-0 lead.

Luis Paredes opened the scoring with an assist from Christian Chavez. Jose Parades followed with a goal in the 19th minute on an assist from Diego Lopez.

Northside then took a 3-0 when Mendoza sent a high kick into the far corner of the Rogers' net with 10:38 left in the first half.

Sports on 05/19/2018