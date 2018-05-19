BASEBALL

Stroder keeps SAU alive

Jacob Stroder allowed 1 run on 5 hits in 8 innings to lead Southern Arkansas University to a 5-1 victory over Pittsburg State in the Central Region Tournament at Goodheart Field in Magnolia.

The Muleriders (37-18) will meet either Central Missouri or St. Cloud State at 3 p.m. today in another elimination game.

Jake Tisevich and Jacob Richardson both went 2 for 5. Cortland McPherson went 1 for 3, scoring 2 runs and driving in 2.

Dakota Wright singled in the first to score Richardson to make it 1-0

After Colton Pogue tied the game for Pittsburg State in the third inning, Zach Muldoon had a sacrifice fly to score McPherson to make it 2-1. Richardson doubled down the left-field line in the fifth to score Tisevich to make it 3-1. McPherson capped the scoring with a two-run home run in the same inning.

SOFTBALL

SAU advances to College World Series

Southern Arkansas University is headed back to the NCAA Division II women's College World Series after a 14-hit, 12-run performance in Friday's Game 2 of the Central Super Regional in Magnolia.

The Lady Muleriders powered past No. 25 Minnesota Duluth 12-3 to claim the Central Region championship for the second time in three years.

Southern Arkansas (57-9) took a 9-3 lead after the third inning and cruised the rest of the way as Brooke Ford-Nelson earned her 13th victory of the season as she allowed two hits and a walk.

Brooke Goad and Monica Islava each drove in three runs for SAU.

GOLF

ATU still in 11th place

The Arkansas Tech University women will enter the final round of the NCAA Division II National Championships in 11th after shooting a 21-over 309 in Friday's third round at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.

The Suns, who have a three-round total of 932, were led by Allie Weiner, who had her best round of the tournament with a score of 2-over 74 and climbed 12 spots to a tie for 55th. Weiner's score of 74 is also her third best round of her career at Arkansas Tech. She finished with a team-high 15 pars.

