1 dead following weekend shooting in Pine Bluff
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
Authorities in Pine Bluff are investigating a fatal shooting over the weekend.
The Pine Bluff Police Department says the victim was shot about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found the victim while responding to reports of an abandoned vehicle in the area.
Police found multiple vehicles with bullet holes in them. Officers also found a man lying in front of a home who was suffering from a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
Authorities say the case is under investigation and information about a possible suspect was not immediately released.
