Sunday, May 20, 2018, 7:07 a.m.

Arkansans in the Majors

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

MLB

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Brian Anderson;Razorbacks;3B;Miami

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.267;44;161;22;43;2;21;2

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Andrew Benintendi;Razorbacks;OF;Boston

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.268;42;164;29;44;3;24;7

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Logan Forsythe;Razorbacks;2B;LA Dodgers

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.145;14;55;2;8;1;4;0

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Craig Gentry;Hogs/Fort Smith;OF;Baltimore

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.206;31;63;6;13;0;5;5

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

James McCann;Razorbacks;C;Detroit

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.266;34;128;13;34;3;15;0

PITCHERS

PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM

Dallas Keuchel;Razorbacks;Houston

W-L;ERA;G;GS;IP;H;BB;SO

3-5;3.10;9;9;58.0;49;15;45

PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM

Blake Parker;Hogs/Fayetteville;LA Angels

W-L;ERA;G;GS;IP;H;BB;SO

1-1;3.10;20;0;20.1;19;7;22

DISABLED LIST

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Brett Eibner;Razorbacks;OF;Texas

REASON Tommy John surgery

PITCHERS

PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM

Drew Smyly;Hogs/LR Central;Chi. Cubs

REASON Tommy John surgery

Sports on 05/20/2018

Print Headline: Arkansans in the Majors

