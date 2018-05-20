County candidates report on finances

Contributions to candidates for Pulaski County sheriff dwarfed other county races, with one contender raising nearly twice as much as the other, according to the candidates' most recent financial reports.

Tuesday is the Democratic primary for circuit/county clerk, sheriff and District 10 of the Quorum Court. Because there are no registered Republican challengers for the latter two races, Tuesday is effectively election day, barring any runoff races.

Two candidates are seeking the county's top law enforcement spot: Eric Higgins, a former assistant Little Rock police chief, and Carl Minden, a major with the sheriff's office. The job, now a four-year term, pays $111,875.

Higgins, 53, raised $60,160 in contributions for his campaign between March 2017 and May 2018, according to a pre-election report filed with the clerk's office. He spent about 85 percent of that money, $51,514, on advertising and consulting fees.

Financial supporters of Higgins include the principal of Little Rock Central High School, Nancy Rousseau; a banker exploring a run for Little Rock mayor, Frank Scott Jr.; and state Sen. Joyce Elliott, according to the report.

Police officers, educators, attorneys and clergy members were frequent occupations listed for Higgins' donors. Higgins also received a $210 donation from the superintendent of LISA Academy, a charter school for which Higgins serves as governing board president.

Higgins was assistant chief at the Little Rock Police Department for more than a decade. He retired in 2015 after 30 years with the department.

Minden, 46, raised $119,506 in contributions, nearly double what Higgins raised, between March 2017 and May 2018, according to the report. He's spent $104,895, about 87 percent, on mostly radio, television and mail advertising, as well as fundraising efforts.

Minden has been at the sheriff's office for 20 years and oversees criminal investigations, administrative services and media relations. He started his law enforcement career in 1995 and was hired by the sheriff's office in 1998, where he's served in a number of roles, including department spokesman.

Attorneys, business owners and sheriff's office personnel were frequent contributors to Minden's campaign. The current sheriff, Doc Holladay, and his wife gave $1,000, the report says.

Other notable contributors include Winthrop Rockefeller and Natalie Hunter Rockefeller, former Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Jack Holt Jr. and a KATV host and film critic, Renee Shapiro.

Several political action committees supported Minden as well, including Progress PAC, Arkansas for Arkansas and Arkansas 4Ward.

Progress PAC lists Buckley O'Mell, vice president of advocacy at the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, as its resident agent.

Arkansas for Arkansas is registered with Linda Napper, a Sherwood marketing consultant and Minden's campaign manager. Arkansas 4Ward does not appear on the secretary of state's online database, but Arkansas Forward does, and it's also registered with Napper.

Two Democrats are running for Pulaski County clerk. Terri Hollingsworth raised $24,474 and Christopher Crane raised $17,850.

Steve Walden, the only Republican candidate competing for the seat, has raised $1,900 and took out a $3,000 loan, according to his report. The primary will decide whether Hollingsworth or Crane will face Walden in the general election.

The clerk is elected for a four-year term and is paid a salary of $106,777.

Hollingsworth, 54, is a substitute schoolteacher and works part time at Dave & Sons Cigars & Pipes.

She directed the state Board of Election Commissioners for four years and spent much of her career in public service, including jobs in the Little Rock government and the Delta Regional Authority.

Two political action committees donated to Hollingsworth: Opportunity PAC and PAW PAC, according to the report. Neither name appeared in the secretary of state's online political action committee database.

Crane, 49, is the son of the current clerk, Larry Crane. He's headed the Arkansas Film Commission for more than a decade, working with lawmakers to pass legislation that entices filmmakers, and jobs, to Arkansas.

Before that, Crane taught at a Little Rock public school for eight years.

In addition to $17,850 in contributions, Crane took out a $1,250 loan and has spent $18,556 total on his campaign.

Supporters of Crane include lawyers, medical professionals, retirees and Little Rock board member and restaurateur Capi Peck.

Of the three Democratic candidates for the justice of the peace District 10 seat, only one, the Rev. Robert Green Sr., filed a pre-election report with the clerk's office.

Green, a 56-year-old associate minister at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, has represented District 10 since 1997. He raised $1,700, according to his report.

One challenger, Barry Jefferson, is the 42-year-old director of environmental service at the Arkansas Heart Hospital. The other challenger, Karega "Red" Wilson, 44, works for Lifeline Towing and runs a company called Events Arkansas.

Justices of the peace are paid a stipend for attending meetings. In Pulaski County, that amount is capped at $14,131 annually, though most members earned $12,600 last year for attending the 24 scheduled meetings. They're elected for two-year terms.

