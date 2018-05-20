Crystal Bridges shows works by O'Keeffe, 20 others

"The Beyond: Georgia O'Keeffe and Contemporary Art," opening Saturday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, features 35 O'Keeffe works (built upon the museum's O'Keeffe collection) and paintings, sculptures, photographs, collages and murals by 20 contemporary artists working in similar themes.

The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 3. Tickets are $10, free for members and children 18 and younger. Call (479) 418-5700 or visit the website, crystalbridges.org/exhibitions/georgia-okeeffe. The show will travel to the North Carolina Museum of Art, Oct. 13-Jan. 20, and to the New Britain Museum of American Art, Feb. 22-May 19.

Artistic direction

Duane Jackson is the new artistic director of Little Rock's Weekend Theater, replacing Jamie Scott Blakey, who is stepping down after three seasons at the theater's helm. Blakey will continue to serve on the theater's board of directors.

Over more than two decades, Jackson, a central Arkansas native, has performed in more than 75 plays for the theater, as well as directing 13 productions there since 1997.

He has also performed and directed at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, the Studio Theatre, the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre and its Studio Theatre, the Community Theatre of Little Rock, the Phoenix Players, the Royal Players and Argenta Community Theater.

He'll be directing Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, Nov. 30-Dec. 15, at the theater, West Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock.

The rest of the 2018-19 schedule:

• June 15-July 8: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Jeffrey Lane, based on the film screenplay by Dale Launer and Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning

• July 27-Aug. 12: Bare, A Pop Opera, music and book by Damon Intrabartolo, lyrics and book by Jon Harmere

• Aug. 31-Sept. 15: The House That Will Not Stand by Marcus Gardley

• Oct. 12-28: If/Then, music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey

• Jan. 11-26: The Runner Stumbles by Milan Stitt

• Feb. 15-March 3: Ain't Misbehavin', music by Thomas "Fats" Waller, conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz

• March 22-April 6: The Best Man by Gore Vidal

• April 11-14: Lincoln's Dream by Philip R. McMath

• May 3-18, 2019: The Survivor by Jack Eisner and Susan Nanus

Visit weekendtheater.org.

Organ recital

Organist Weston Jennings of Tyler, Texas, will lead off a recital program, 7 p.m. Tuesday, with Tromba Magna by John Madden to show off the new Trombone rank of pipes on the new Nichols & Simpson pipe organ at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.

The program will also include the Toccata and Fugue in d minor, BWV 565, by Johann Sebastian Bach; Sonata No. 2 in c minor, op.65, by Felix Mendelssohn; Adagio in E major by Frank Bridge; Capriccio in C major by John Ireland; Andante in F major by Louis-James-Alfred Lefebure-Wely; Tribute (A Lullaby for Organ) by Craig Phillips; and Toccata in G major by Theodore Dubois. Admission is free. Call (501) 753-4281.

Bluegrass Monday

The Trinity River Band -- husband-and-wife Michael and Lisa Harris and their adult children, Sarah, Joshua and Brianna -- performs at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould, part of radio station KASU-FM, 91.9's Bluegrass Monday series. The station will literally "pass the hat" to pay the group. Suggested donation is $5 per person. Call (870) 972-2367, mscarbro@astate.edu or visit the Bluegrass Monday Facebook page.

Go with the Flow

Rave Mehta's Flow, a live concert by Mehta -- composer, producer and pianist -- plus yoga-inspired performances, will be onstage at 8 p.m. Thursday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., as part of the center's 10x10 Arts Series. A 6 p.m. "Creative Conversation" with the ensemble and a member of the center's programming staff will precede the show; afterward, patrons can attend an after-party with the artists in the Walker Atrium and share their thoughts on the show via Post-It Note responses. Tickets are $10 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Park movies

The 14th annual summer Movies in the Park series, sundown Wednesdays in June and July, kicks off June 6 with Wonder Woman (PG-13, 2017) at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock's Riverfront Park. (Easiest access is via Ottenheimer Plaza, off President Clinton Avenue.)

The rest of the lineup (movies begin at sundown, approximately 8:30):

• June 13: Zootopia (PG, 2016)

• June 20: School of Rock (PG-13, 2003)

• June 27: Sixteen Candles (PG, 1984)

• July 11: Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens (PG-13, 2015)

• July 18: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (PG, 2014)

• July 25: Beauty and the Beast (PG, 2017)

There will be no movie July 4 because of the annual Pops on the River celebration at the amphitheater.

Sponsor is the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. Admission is free. An adult must accompany all children under 18 and an ID is required. The amphitheater will open an hour before screenings begin (approximately 7:30). Live performances or other activities will precede some screenings. Families, blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and leashed pets are welcome, but not glass containers. A limited number of food trucks will set up to service patrons.

Call (501) 375-2552 or visit moviesintheparklr.net; the Facebook page (facebook.com/MoviesInTheParkLittleRock); or rivermarket.info.

South on Main series

Oxford American magazine's 2018-19 Concert Series, and also its subsidiary Archetypes & Troubadours Series, opens with a show by Josh Ritter at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock.

The rest of the Archetypes & Troubadours Series (all Concert Series shows, 8 p.m., South on Main):

• Oct. 18: Robert Finley

• March 7: Bonerama

• April 18: Joe Purdy & The Boundary

The Americana series:

• Sept. 27: "Southern Gothic" performer Amythyst Kiah & Her Chest of Glass

• Dec. 6: North Carolina band Mandolin Orange

• Feb. 21: "American Songster" Dom Flemons

• April 11: sisters Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

The Jazz series:

• Sept. 13: Mwenso & The Shakes

• Nov. 1: Fabian Almazan Trio featuring Linda May Han Oh and Henry Cole

• Jan. 31: Sarah Elizabeth Charles Quintet

• March 14: Peter Bernstein (guitarist), Larry Fouldings (organist) & Bill Stewart (drummer) Trio

In addition, jazz performers/composers Chris Parker and Kelley Hurt and members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra perform a reprise of the No Tears Suite, with expanded symphonic arrangements by and featuring Rufus Reid, plus drummer Brian Blade, twice in Little Rock: March 2 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and March 3 at Little Rock Central High School.

Twelve-show season subscriptions are $353-$480. Individual tickets will range from $25-$35. Call (501) 374-0000 or visit oxfordamerican.com.

Style on 05/20/2018