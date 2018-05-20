Goeddel, Duncan spark Drillers win

DRILLERS 8, TRAVELERS 2

One night after hitting his first home run of the season, Tulsa center fielder Tyler Goeddel hit his first double and triple of the season as part of a 3-for-3 night to lead the Tulsas Drillers to an 8-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night in front of 7,955 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Goeddel's two-out double scored two runs in the Drillers' six-run first inning. Right fielder Luke Raley, who singled to start the inning, scored on designated hitter Zach Reks' RBI single. Catcher Cael Brockmeyer followed with another RBI single and Goeddel's double gave the Drillers a 4-0 lead. First baseman Peter O'Brien capped the inning with his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot that put Tulsa ahead 6-0.

Raley got things going again for the Drillers in the fourth inning, hitting a one-out single and scoring on left fielder DJ Peters' RBI double to left-center field for a 7-0 lead. Third baseman Connor Joe hit a two-out double and scored on Reks' second RBI single, pushing the lead to 8-0.

Arkansas' only runs came in the top of the ninth when catcher Joe DeCarlo hit a two-run home run, his third of the season.

Right fielder Beau Amaral and first baseman Joey Curletta were both 2 for 4 to lead the Travelers, who finished with 8 hits.

Frank Duncan (1-2) hurled 6 scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts to earn his first victory of the season. Anthony Misiewicz (1-3) went 4 innings, allowing all 8 Tulsa runs and 12 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Sports on 05/20/2018