Greenwood proves to be 6A's top dog with Noland

FAYETTEVILLE -- Connor Noland felt right at home on the Baum Stadium pitching mound.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville baseball and football signee pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-0 victory over Benton on Saturday afternoon in the Class 6A state baseball championship game.

"He just dominated," Greenwood Coach Trey Holloway. "He pitched his butt off. He was really efficient. That's what makes him special."

The senior right-hander threw 89 pitches and retired 14 in a row after a walk to junior catcher Logan Easterling to lead off the game.

"Keeping them off-balance was the key today. Keeping them guessing," Noland said.

It was Greenwood's 24th consecutive victory of the season and the Bulldogs' (32-3) first state championship since 2006 and fourth overall.

"It goes back to the players," Holloway said. "They bought in and they do exactly what we ask them to do, which is amazing.

"These guys are all about the details and the small things that help us win."

For the first 4 2/3 innings, Benton couldn't manage a hit off Noland. But the Panthers broke through with two outs in the top of the fifth inning when senior first baseman Logan Black reached on an infield single.

However, Noland got out of the inning by striking out junior third baseman Peyton Paulette.

Junior left fielder Michael Allison had the Panthers' other hit against Noland, a leadoff single in the seventh inning.

Benton Coach Mark Balisterri credited Noland for holding down the Panthers.

"That kid, we'll see him pitching with the Razorbacks or somebody else later on," Balisterri said. "He's a great pitcher. He's done a great job. He had us off-balance all day. He had complete control of his pitches.

"We battled up there all day, but we couldn't scratch out a hit or two when we needed it."

Greenwood took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Benton starter Yates Prickett. Senior shortstop Peyton Holt, who went 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs, lined a two-out double to right field. Noland was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second base.

Sophomore right fielder Colton Sagely made Benton pay.

Sagely lined a single to left field that scored Holt. Designated player Jayden Jasna running for Noland also scored as Benton shortstop Drew Chilton's throw to third base went into the Greenwood dugout.

"We have to be able to take advantage of that opportunity," Holloway said. "That's why I moved Colton to the five-hole a couple of weeks ago. He did a great job."

The Bulldogs added single runs in the third and fourth innings for a 4-0 lead with Sagely's sacrifice fly in the third and Holt's RBI single in the fourth.

Prickett allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, on 7 hits in 3 2/3 innings for Benton (22-12). He walked three and struck out one.

Noland finished his high school career with two state championships in his senior season. He was the starting quarterback for Greenwood's Class 6A state football championship team that defeated Pine Bluff 52-14 in December at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"We've had close bonds," said Noland of his senior teammates in both football and baseball. "We've been at it for four years. We've been grinding and we've been working towards it.

"I think this year, we clicked it together and put two great seasons together."

Sports on 05/20/2018