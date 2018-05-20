Herrera homers to help Phillies beat Cardinals

PHILLIES 7, CARDINALS 6

ST. LOUIS -- Odubel Herrera has been finding his way on base all season for the Phillies.

On Saturday, he propelled them to a victory with a home run and three RBI in Philadelphia's 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I'm feeling good, feeling comfortable," Herrera said. "Just being part of the team and being part of the win."

He extended his streak of reaching base to 45 consecutive games with his third-inning home run.

Jorge Alfaro pinch hit for Andrew Knapp in the eighth inning and knocked a single up the middle to drive in Scott Kingery for the game-winning run. Alfaro was scratched with right knee soreness after originally being in the lineup. He was removed from Friday night's game with soreness in the knee.

Greg Holland (0-2) surrendered 2 runs on 2 hits and 1 walk while getting just 2 outs.

"I felt like I've spun the ball well here recently," Holland said. "It's just putting together 15 good pitches in a row has kind of eluded me."

Tommy Hunter (1-0) was initially in line for the loss after allowing an RBI double to Matt Carpenter in the seventh inning. Carpenter drove in Tommy Pham with a double off Hunter to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning.

Seranthony Dominguez pitched two perfect innings for his first career save.

"Seranthony was tremendous in the eighth and ninth," Philadelphia Manager Gabe Kapler said. "We thought that was the right spot for him."

The Phillies surrendered a pair of leads before breaking through for good in the eighth inning to put themselves in position to win their first series against the Cardinals since August 22-24, 2014.

"In many ways that's felt like the biggest win of the year for us," Kapler said. "I thought all of our guys did a great job, specifically giving a lot of credit how we came back during the delay. It takes mental toughness to come back after that and be as strong as we were."

Tyler O'Neill tied the game 5-5 when he hit his first career home run off Luis Garcia in the sixth inning.

"I think that's the first time that I've smiled hitting a home run in a long time," O'Neill said. "Just 42,000-plus backing you, it's a great feeling."

Zach Eflin surrendered 4 runs on 3 hits in 4 2/3 innings before departing after a 44-minute rain delay.

John Gant allowed 5 runs on 4 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

"I think we gave a few away," Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny said. "That's a game we've got to have. I thought Gant kept us in the game. The offense came in and did a real nice job making things happen. A couple plays that didn't happen, we know guys can make them."

Herrera's home run gives the Phillies home runs in 14 consecutive games. That is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball and four shy of the club record of 18 set from Sept. 3-22, 2008.

DODGERS 4-5, NATIONALS 1-4 Ross Stripling struck out a career-high nine in six innings, Max Muncy drove in two runs and visiting Los Angeles beat Washington in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. In the second game, Matt Kemp had a pinch-hit, two-run double in the ninth, and Los Angeles survived a sterling performance by Max Scherzer for a two-game sweep.

REDS 5-0, CUBS 4-10 Billy Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs in the 11th inning and host Cincinnati outlasted Chicago in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. In the second game, Ian Happ hit his second home run of the day, Jason Heyward tied his career high with four RBI and Jose Quintana allowed one hit in seven shutdown innings as Chicago prevailed.

GIANTS 9, ROCKIES 4 Brandon Crawford got three more hits and drove in four runs as San Francisco beat visiting Colorado to end a threegame skid.

PADRES 6, PIRATES 2 Clayton Richard allowed two runs in 7 1/3 innings, Christian Villanueva homered and drove in two runs, and visiting San Diego beat Pittsburgh.

METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Devin Mesoraco hit a tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning, Wilmer Flores hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth and host New York beat Arizona.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 1 Sean Newcomb pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start, Johan Camargo and Ozzie Albies each drove in two runs, and Atlanta beat visiting Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Chad Pinder hit his first career grand slam and Oakland overcame a four-run deficit, rallying to score five times in the eighth inning to beat host Toronto.

INDIANS 5, ASTROS 4 Corey Kluber struck out 10, Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes hit home runs, and visiting Cleveland defeated Houston.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 3 Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit consecutive home runs in the fifth inning, and host Boston beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 5, RANGERS 3 Jose Abreu homered and had three hits, Lucas Giolito tossed six effective innings and Chicago rallied from an early deficit for a victory over visiting Texas.

YANKEES 8, ROYALS 3 Gary Sanchez hit two of the New York’s five home runs, Gleyber Torres had a three-run shot and the team rebounded from a series-opening loss to pound host Kansas City.

RAYS 5, ANGELS 3 Daniel Robertson hit his first career grand slam and visiting Tampa Bay held on for a sixth consecutive victory, this one over Los Angeles.

MARINERS 7, TIGERS 2 James Paxton threw a three-hitter in his second complete game in three starts, leading host Seattle to a victory over Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 5, TWINS 4 Christian Yelich broke a tie with a solo home run in the top of the eighth, the bullpen pitched five scoreless innings, and visiting Milwaukee beat Minnesota.

