• Melania Trump, the first lady, returned Saturday to the White House after five days in a hospital recovering from a procedure for what was described as a benign kidney condition, and was "resting comfortably" and "in high spirits," her spokesman said.

• Pope Francis will canonize Pope Paul VI and martyred Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was gunned down by right-wing death squads in 1980 as he celebrated Mass, at a ceremony on Oct. 14, the Vatican announced.

• Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of Macedonia, said he and the Greek government have agreed on a proposed new name for his country, "Republic of Ilindenska Macedonia," to resolve a decades-long dispute in which Greece has said Macedonia's name implies territorial designs on the Greek province of the same name.

• Hazel Ramirez, a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant, reported to police that she was punched in the stomach and her service dog, a Great Dane named Zariel, was hit by a fellow passenger who said the dog triggered his wife's allergies on a flight to Orlando, Fla.

• Steve Plain, a 36-year-old Australian climber, returned safely from the summit of Mount Everest and said he plans to now spend time with his family after completing his goal of scaling the highest peaks on all seven continents within a record-setting 117 days.

• Adeyele Akanji, who was a senior at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina closed the school and students scattered across the U.S. in August 2005, will be among 70 members of the Class of 2006 to receive honorary diplomas from the school.

• Sikander Imran, a Washington, D.C.-area doctor, who slipped a pill in his pregnant former girlfriend's drink, causing her to miscarry, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fetal homicide, with 17 years suspended, after the ex-girlfriend asked the judge for leniency and his lawyer said Imran is dealing with mental health issues.

A Section on 05/20/2018