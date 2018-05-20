PHOTOS: No injuries in fire that destroyed west Little Rock building

A fire has destroyed a west Little Rock building that housed a pregnancy resource center and two other tenants, officials said.

No one was injured. The cause of the blaze, flames of which at one point appeared 30 or more feet tall, was not yet clear.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. at 3 Office Park Drive, which is just west of Interstates 630 and 430. A thick cloud of black smoke was visible from miles away as firefighters set up outside the structure and sprayed it with water from ladder trucks.

A spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department said investigators were interviewing eyewitnesses while working to determine how the fire started and where in the building it originated. Crews reportedly arrived to find flames coming from the roof.

The spokesman said at the scene that the building housed three businesses: a pulmonary medical laboratory, the Dale Carnegie Research Center and the Arkansas Pregnancy Resource Center. According to its website, the pregnancy center does not provide abortion services or referrals.

Further details were not yet available.