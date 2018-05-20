State sports calendar

SPORTS CALENDAR
BASKETBALL
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS CAMPS
June 11-13 Day Camp 1, 9 a.m.-noon, Grades 1-3, Cost $175.
June 11-13 Day Camp 1, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Grades 4-6. Cost $175.
June 15-16 Team Camp, high school, junior high and junior varsity teams. Cost $250, 1 team, 1 day; $450, 1 team, both days; $500, 2 teams, 1 day; $900, 2 teams both days; $750 3 teams 1 day; $1,350, 3 teams both days.
June 17-20 Overnight/Commuter Camp, grades 4-12. Cost $300 for commuter, $385 for overnight stay.
June 25-27 Day Camp 2, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Grades 4-12,. Cost $210.
July 9-11 Day Camp 3, 9 am.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175.
July 9-11 Day Camp 3, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175.
July 23-25 Day Camp 4, 9 a.m.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175.
July 23-25 Day Camp 4, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175.
For registration information and details call 479-575-3118 or email akcreame@uark.edu or tmercer@uark.edu.
RONNIE BREWER BASKETBALL CAMPS
JUNE 11-15 Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club, 8 a.m.-noon, kindergarten-sixth grade. Cost $100, $50 for additional sibling.
JUNE 25-29, Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club, 8 a.m.-noon, seventh-12th grade. Cost $100, $50 for additional sibling.
Applications can picked up at the Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club or at ronniebrewerjr.com/camps. Mail application to 1722 College Ave., Suite C #289, Fayetteville, Ark. 72703.
LYON COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 4-7 Girls Elementary/Middle School Camp, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost $75
JUNE 10-13 Girls Junior/Senior Camp. Check in: 5 p.m. June 10; Check out: noon June 13. Cost $250 for residential camper, $200 for commuter with meals, $150 for commuter without meals.
JULY 26-27 Girls Junior/Senior Team Camp, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. both days. Cost, $100 for resident, $85 for commuter with meals and $50 commuter without meals.
AUG. 25, Girls Elite Camp, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. for eighth-12th graders. Cost $50.
For more information, contact Tracy Stewart-Lange (870) 307-7248 or email tracy.stewartlange@lyon.edu or Julie Church at (870) 307-7538 or email julie.church@lyon.edu.
UALR TROJANS BASKETBALL CAMPS
JUNE 11-14 Individual Camp, ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120, $20 discount if registered by June 1. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information.
JUNE 11-14 Individual Camp, ages 9-17, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.. Cost $220, $20 discount if registered by June 1. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information.
JUNE 25-28 Individual Camp, ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120, $20 discount if registered by June 1. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information.
JUNE 25-28 Individual Camp, ages 9-17, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $200, $20 discount if registered by June 1. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information.
JOE FOLEY BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 18-20, Individual Camp, grades 5-12, 8 a.m.-noon, Cost $300. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
JUNE 18-20, Mini Camp, grades 1-4, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Cost $75. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
JUNE 23-24, Advanced Skills Camp, Cost $100. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
JUNE 21-22, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
AUG. 1-3, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days, $450 for three days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
BRIAN BOYER BASKETBALL CAMPS
JUNE 8 Shooting Camp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., girls entering grades 4-12. Cost $60. For more information, call (870) 972-3880.
JUNE 9-10 Junior High Elite Camp, girls entering seventh-ninth grade. Cost $150. For more information, call (870) 972-3880.
JUNE 18-12 Individual Camp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., girls entering grades 4-12. Cost $200. For more information, call (870) 972-3880.
JUNE 18-21 Elementary Camp, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., girls entering kindergarten-fourth grade. Cost $60. For more information, call (870) 972-3880.
RED WOLVES BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 25-28 Grades kindergarten-12th grade, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-27; 9 a.m.-noon June 28. Cost $190 ($175 for Arkansas State University faculty and staff). For more information, contract Josh Pierre (870) 972-2077 or joshpierre@astate.edu.
To submit camps, email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 05/20/2018
Print Headline: State sports calendar
