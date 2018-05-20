Teen’s death spurs look at map system
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:35 a.m.
CINCINNATI — An Ohio city is considering buying a computer mapping system that could have pinpointed for police officers the location of a student who twice called 911 saying he was trapped inside a minivan in a Cincinnati school parking lot and then died.
Discussion about buying the technology comes after The Cincinnati Enquirer reported late Thursday that Cincinnati didn’t act on a proposal last summer to buy the $578,000 system for police cruisers.
The newspaper reported that 911 dispatchers had a map showing the location of the van in which 16-year-old Kyle Plush died April 10, but officers never searched the correct school parking lot.
