Trojans capitalize on 5 errors to roll past Bears for title

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three out of four wasn't bad for Parkers Chapel in 2018.

The Trojans took advantage of five Spring Hill errors to defeat the Bears 10-0 in six innings Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A state baseball championship game at Baum Stadium.

Parkers Chapel (28-7) defeated its 2A-7 East Conference rival Spring Hill (26-4) for the third time this season. The Trojans and Bears split the regular-season series, but Parkers Chapel won the final two meetings, 14-4 in five innings in the Class 2A South Regional final May 5 and Saturday in the state title game.

"We got the better of them," Parkers Chapel Coach Mark Looney said.

Senior center fielder Carson Worthy and freshman second baseman Reid Cates each went 3 for 4 for Parkers Chapel, which outhit Spring Hill 12-3.

Parkers Chapel didn't need a hit in the bottom of the first inning as it took a 2-0 lead thanks to three Spring Hill errors.

Junior first baseman Micheal Brotherton reached on a fielding error by Bears senior shortstop Will Phillips. Brotherton stole second base, then scored to make it 1-0 Parkers Chapel when Worthy got on base on sophomore second baseman Justin Lecher's throwing error past first base.

With sophomore catcher Jordan Arrington at the plate, Worthy stole third base, then came home for a 2-0 lead with two outs as senior catcher Cameron Middleton's throw went into left field.

"It's big for any team," Looney said. "When you get late in the playoffs like this and you jump ahead, it takes some of the pressure and the edge off."

Spring Hill Coach James Brown said the Bears' defensive miscues were costly.

"It's not the way we play baseball," said Brown, who led Spring Hill to the 2017 Class 2A title but coached his final game with the Bears on Saturday as he head to Cutter Morning Star next season. "But in a seven-inning game, anything can happen."

Parkers Chapel added three runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 5-0 lead.

Cates and Brotherton had consecutive singles to lead off the inning, then Cates came home on Worthy's RBI double. Freshman shortstop Trace Shoup extended the Trojans' lead to 5-0 with a two-run double to left field that brought home Brotherton and Worthy.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Parkers Chapel ended the game with a five-run outburst.

With one out, freshman designated hitter Austin Looney singled to center field, and junior right fielder Thomas Hardy came home on Spring Hill center fielder Cameron Powell's error for a 6-0 lead. Cates' RBI single stretched the lead to 7-0.

Three batters later with runners on first and third base, Shoup gave Parkers Chapel the victory. He lined a two-run single to left field to score Cates and Worthy, and Spring Hill junior left fielder Lewis Chambers misplayed Shoup's single -- the Bears' fifth error of the game -- and the ball went to the left-field wall, allowing Shoup to score the game-ending run.

Even with a large lead, Shoup was determined to end Saturday's game with a big hit, he said.

"I just ran my hardest," Shoup said. "It turned out to be inside the park."

Trojans starting pitcher Reece Griffin, a senior, allowed 3 hits and struck out 4 in 6 innings.

Parkers Chapel earned its fourth state championship but first since 2011.

"It means the world to me," Shoup said.

Sports on 05/20/2018