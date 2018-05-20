Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — To be an nounced. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock. NBC’s Meet the Press — Sen Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, longtime Donald Trump confi dant 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock. CBS’ Face the Nation — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11 Little Rock. CNN’s State of the Union — War ner; Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill. 8 a.m. Fox News Sunday — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; incom ing National Rifle Association President Oliver North; Mark Kelly co-founder of Giffords, a gun-con trol advocacy group. 8 a.m., KL RT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.