UA women struggle to find their footing

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks shot a 12-over 300 on Saturday at the NCAA Championships and are tied for 16th place with one round left before the field is cut to 15 teams.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville improved on its opening-round score by eight shots, but the Razorbacks (+32) trail Colorado and Wake Forest by one stroke for 15th place at the cut line.

The 24-team field will be reduced to eight teams and seeded for match play after Monday's fourth round, which will also conclude the medalist's race.

No. 3 UCLA fired a 9-under par Saturday to grab the lead by five shots over No. 1 Alabama. The Bruins and Crimson Tide are running away from the field, as No. 6 Southern California is third at 13 over, followed by No. 9 Arizona and No. 13 Northwestern, who are tied at 16 over.

Three golfers are tied at 5 under in the medalist race: first-round leader Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest, Cheyenne Knight of Alabama and Bianca Pagdanganan of Arizona.

Junior Dylan Kim leads the Razorbacks with a 1 over that is tied for 13th. Senior Alana Uriell had 2 over Saturday, fueled by four birdies, and is at 8 over for the championship and tied for 62nd.

Junior Kaylee Benton shot 4 over on the day and is tied for 68th at 9 over. Junior Maria Fassi shot 6 over as the noncounting score for the day and is tied for 105th at 15 over. Junior Cara Gorlei is at 19 over for the tourney after a 5 over on Saturday.

No. 16 Kent State and No. 21 Florida State are tied for sixth at 19 over, followed by No. 4 Duke (+20), No. 5 Stanford (+23), No. 25 Louisville (+25), No. 15 Washington (+27), No. 7 Furman (+29) and No. 12 Florida (+30).

