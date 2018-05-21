1 killed, 4 injured in 2-vehicle crash on wet Arkansas highway, police say

An Arkansas woman was killed in a wreck that injured four other people on a wet state highway Sunday night, authorities say.

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. in Jonesboro in the area of Harrisburg Road and Lakewood Drive, a preliminary Arkansas State Police report shows.

Kenya Smith, 26, was driving north on Arkansas 1 in a 2009 Pontiac G6 when the car crossed the road's centerline and struck a 2015 Jeep Cherokee traveling south on the highway, state police said.

Smith suffered fatal injuries. The Pontiac's three passengers — a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy — as well as the Cherokee's 30-year-old female driver, were reportedly injured and taken to nearby hospitals. All were said to be Jonesboro residents.

Authorities said it was raining at the time of the wreck.

At least 165 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police statistics.