1 killed, 1 hurt after motorcycle veers off rain-soaked Arkansas road

A woman was killed and a man was hurt after the motorcycle they were traveling on veered off a rain-soaked Arkansas road, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Roseboro Island Road in Crawfordsville in Crittenden County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police say John G. Eaves, 61, of Marion lost control of the northbound motorcycle while crossing at a bridge, causing it to veer off the road and into a ditch.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 65-year-old Linda B. Pearrow of Marion, was killed, the report states. Eaves was also listed as hurt.

Rain was falling at the time of the crash, authorities noted.

At least 163 deaths have been recorded in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.