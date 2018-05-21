The Nation in Brief

4 teens identified in fatal car wreck

Authorities have identified four teenagers killed in a Massachusetts car crash Saturday.

Five teens, all male, were traveling in a car in East Bridgewater when it crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon.

Stoughton School District Superintendent Marguerite Rizzi spoke at a news conference Sunday, calling the crash “the worst nightmare of any school administrator.”

Police responded to the scene to find a sedan that had rolled over. Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton; Eric Sarblah, 17; and Nick Joyce, 16, were found dead at the scene. Seventeen-year-old David Bell of Stoughton died of his injuries on the way to a hospital. The district attorney’s office said the 17-year-old driver was being treated at a hospital. His name was not released.

Man faces counts in boating deaths

CAMDEN, Mo. — Authorities say a Kansas man was intoxicated when the boat he was operating struck a rock bluff on the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, killing three friends.

Hayden Frazier, 22, of Overland Park, Kan., was released from jail Sunday morning. He was arrested Saturday on three preliminary charges of boating while intoxicated involving a death of another person. It wasn’t immediately clear when formal charges will be filed.

The Missouri Highway Patrol on Sunday identified the three who were killed: Joseph LeMark, 23, of Overland Park; Daniel Lewis, 24, of Overland Park; and Hailey Hochanadel, 21, of Olathe.

Authorities said 21-year-old Ashley Lamb of Olathe was in serious condition after being flown to a Springfield, Mo., hospital.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. Saturday, throwing three people into the water, authorities said.

Accident reports say Frazier, Hochanadel and LeMark were ejected into the water in the crash. State Patrol Sgt. Scott White said Frazier climbed back aboard and paddled the 1991 Regal Runabout across the channel to a dock at Simmons Point.

SUV rams eatery; two people killed

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — A man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant serving Sunday lunch, killing his daughter and another person and injuring several others, authorities said.

Bessemer City police said in a statement that preliminary evidence indicates Roger Self, 62, purposely smashed his way into the Surf and Turf Lodge.

Killed was 26-year-old Katelyn Tyler Self, the daughter of the driver and a Gaston County, N.C., sheriff’s office deputy. Authorities haven’t released the name of the second fatality, saying they were still notifying relatives.

Police said Roger Self was arrested after the sport utility vehicle had fully slammed its way inside the restaurant in Bessemer City, about 30 miles west of Charlotte. Jail records show he’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Bessemer City Police Chief Thomas Ellis Jr. gave no indication what might have prompted the crash.

