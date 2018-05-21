Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 21, 2018, 4:54 p.m.

Arkansan accused of shooting teen several times during home invasion

By Rachel Herzog , Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 4:12 p.m.

seth-mullins-of-bay

PHOTO BY POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Seth Mullins of Bay

A 25-year-old Arkansas man accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl multiple times during a home invasion was taken into custody Sunday, police say.

Seth Mullins of Bay will be charged with criminal attempt to commit first-murder and aggravated residential burglary, according to a Monday news release from the Trumann Police Department.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Arrowhead Road about 12:30 a.m. Friday, authorities previously said. There, a female victim was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Regional One Medical Health Center in Memphis, where she underwent surgery and was said to be in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. Police did not provide her name.

Mullins remained at Poinsett County jail Monday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.

