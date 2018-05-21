Arkansas makes cut at NCAAs

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks women's golf team shot their best round of the NCAA championships on Sunday and survived to play another day at the difficult Karsten Creek Golf in Stillwater, Okla.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, carded a 1-over par 289 on the 6,328-yard layout to move up five spots into 11th place at 33 over for the championship. The 24-team field was cut to 15 for today's round, which will wrap up medalist play, and will be narrowed again to eight for match play starting on Tuesday.

Arkansas is six shots out of eighth place, which is held by No. 16 Kent State at 27 over, and six shots better than the cut line of 39 over.

No. 1 Alabama fired a 4 under on Sunday and moved into first place by eight shots over No. 3 UCLA, which is 6 over and 10 strokes clear of Pac-12 rival and No. 9 Arizona.

No. 13 Northwestern is in fourth at 18 over par, followed in the top 10 by No. 6 Southern California (+21), No. 4 Duke (+25), No. 5 Stanford (+26), Kent State, No. 21 Florida State (+30) and Baylor (+31).

Alabama's Cheyenne Knight and Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho are tied at 7 under entering the final round of stroke play. The duo leads Bianca Pagdanganan of Arizona and Jaclyn Lee of Ohio State by one shot.

The Razorbacks were led by senior Alana Uriell, who posted birdies on four of her first five holes, played under par all day and birdied her final hole for a 3 under 69. Uriell is now tied for 30th at 5 over par.

Junior Dylan Kim, who entered the day at 1 over, carded a 3 over and is now at 4 over for the championship and tied for 24th.

Junior Kaylee Benton had her best round of the event with an even par 72 that included two birdies and two bogeys and moved up to a tie for 52nd at 9 over.

Junior Maria Fassi, who struggled the first two days, posted birdies on her final two holes and shot 1 over on Sunday. The medalist at the NCAA Austin Regional two weeks ago is now tied for 93rd at 16 over. Junior Cara Gorlei came in at 9 over and is now 28 over for the tournament.

