Arkansas woman faces murder charge in death of her 81-year-old grandmother, sheriff says

BENTONVILLE — A Bentonville woman was arrested Monday in the slaying of her 81-year-old grandmother, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Andrea Lea Wilson, 26, was booked at 2 p.m. Monday into the Benton County jail. She was arrested on a capital murder charge and was being held at the jail as of Monday evening, records show. No bail had been set, and prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against Wilson.

The 26-year-old's bond hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday in Circuit Judge Robin Green’s courtroom.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway announced Wilson’s arrest Monday during a news conference at the Benton County sheriff’s office.

Ruby Ross was found dead Wednesday night in her house in the 11000 block of Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge. Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said the medical examiner determined that Ross' death was caused by blunt force trauma to her head.

Sheriff’s detectives questioned Wilson, but Holloway said he could not comment on what she told detectives during the interview.

There was a camera mounted on Ross’ house, but Holloway said he believes it was a “dummy camera” and it did not capture anything.