Authorities: 1 Arkansan killed, 3 injured when pickup travels off road, hits embankment

An Arkansas woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck that injured three other people Saturday, authorities say.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in Searcy County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Phyllis Casey, 64, of Marshall was reportedly driving north on U.S. 65 in a 2000 Dodge Dakota near the road's intersection with Arkansas 74 when the pickup traveled off the highway's right side. The vehicle later hit an embankment, police said.

Casey suffered fatal injuries. The vehicle's three passengers — a 23-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man — were hurt and taken to hospitals, according to authorities. The report did not list the extent of their injuries.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 165 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far in 2018, preliminary state police statistics show.