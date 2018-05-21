Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:56 p.m.

Blaze at west Little Rock commercial building 'accidental,' fire department spokesman says

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:36 p.m.

PHOTO BY JENNIFER CHRISTMAN

Firefighters respond to a blaze in west Little Rock on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

A blaze that engulfed a west Little Rock commercial building Sunday was "accidental in nature," a spokesman said.

Capt. Doug Coffman said the fire at 3 Office Park Drive, a one-story building west of South Shackleford Road and north of Kanis Road, appears to not have been intentional.

Coffman said an exact cause hadn’t been determined as of Monday afternoon, noting that roofers were working on the building at the time of the fire.

The building housed three businesses: the Arkansas Pregnancy Resource Center, a Dale Carnegie research center and a pulmonary medical laboratory.

Firefighters were responded around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving several reports of heavy smoke in the area. The structure has been described as a total loss.

