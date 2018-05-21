Home / Latest News /
Blaze at west Little Rock commercial building 'accidental,' fire department spokesman says
This article was published today at 12:36 p.m.
PHOTO BY JENNIFER CHRISTMAN
A blaze that engulfed a west Little Rock commercial building Sunday was "accidental in nature," a spokesman said.
Capt. Doug Coffman said the fire at 3 Office Park Drive, a one-story building west of South Shackleford Road and north of Kanis Road, appears to not have been intentional.
Coffman said an exact cause hadn’t been determined as of Monday afternoon, noting that roofers were working on the building at the time of the fire.
The building housed three businesses: the Arkansas Pregnancy Resource Center, a Dale Carnegie research center and a pulmonary medical laboratory.
Firefighters were responded around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving several reports of heavy smoke in the area. The structure has been described as a total loss.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Blaze at west Little Rock commercial building 'accidental,' fire department spokesman says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.