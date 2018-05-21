Ex-Little Rock School District superintendent says he will enter mayor's race

A former Little Rock School District superintendent announced Monday that he will join the pool of candidates vying to be mayor in Arkansas' capital city.

Baker Kurrus, 63, said he is just beginning to discover the issues he wants to tackle in his campaign. Earlier this month, when Mayor Mark Stodola decided not to run in November's election, Kurrus began mulling over whether to join the race. Kurrus was the state-appointed superintendent from 2015 until June 2017 and was a longtime member of the district's school board.

He plans to talk with government employees and Little Rock residents to see what they want to be different in the city.

"All of our problems are going to change over time," he explained. "A large part of what I want to do and what I think I can really do to help is change the way is to change the way we approach problems."

Kurrus added that he wants to "broaden the base" when it comes to who is charged with tackling problems that arise in the city, and he wants to begin by examining the city budget.

"The best place to really good start is with the budget, and the next place is with the simple questions — how can I help you?" he said.

His campaign won't kick off until after June 1, as he plans to abide by a city ordinance that disallows fundraising before that date.

So far, two other people have announced they plan to seek the mayor's position. State Rep. Warwick Sabin and Little Rock banker Frank Scott, Jr. both formed exploratory committees last year to begin raising funds and consider the option of formally filing as a candidate.

Filing starts in August.

