Ex-Arkansas restaurant worker pleads guilty to 3 counts of sexual indecency with a child

BENTONVILLE — A Bentonville man accused of exposing himself to three children received a nine-year prison sentence Monday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Brandon Guillen, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual indecency with a child.

In court, he said he exposed himself in September to a 12-year-old boy at a school bus stop in Bentonville.

The boy told police he was walking to the bus stop and the driver of a blue Honda said hello to him. The boy saw the car again at his bus stop and the driver asked for directions to Walmart, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The boy said he got within 4 feet of the vehicle and saw the driver had exposed himself, the affidavit states. He reportedly said the driver asked him to get in the car, but he refused. Police later identified Guillen as the driver.

Guillen worked at the Buttered Biscuit in Bentonville. On Monday, he said he exposed himself in August to a 7-year-old boy in the restaurant's restroom. Guillen also admitted to exposing himself to a third child at an apartment complex.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted Guillen's guilty plea and sentenced him to nine years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence for five years after his release from prison, will be required to register as a sex offender and must complete the prison's sex offender treatment program or a similar program after his release.

The judge ordered Guillen not to have any contact with his three victims or any unsupervised contact with any minors.